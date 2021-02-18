The Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive glass fiber composites market with detailed market segmentation by production type, intermediate material, and geography. The global automotive glass fiber composites market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the automotive glass fiber composites players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key automotive glass fiber composites market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Braj Binani Group (3B – the fibreglass company), AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd. , fibre glass industries, LANXESS, Molded Fiber Glass Companies., Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., PlastiComp, Inc. , Saint-Gobain Sekurit , Smart Material Corp. among other.

The major driver fueling the growth of automotive glass fiber composites are the growing demand for lightweight & durable material and increasing automotive production. The recyclability of glass fiber can hinder the growth of automotive glass fiber composites. Increasing infrastructure activities and growing demand for automotive industry is expected to witness the growth of automotive glass fiber composites in coming years.

Composite industry mainly uses glass fiber which is most commonly utilized in aerospace for the purpose of replacing the heavy metal parts. The high performance level can be achieved using glass fiber depending upon the glass type, fiber form, and filament diameter. Increase in fuel efficiency by reducing the vehicle weight is surging the growth of automotive glass fiber composites.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive glass fiber composites market based on production type and intermediate material. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall forklifts market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market Landscape Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Glass Fiber Composite Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

