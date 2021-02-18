According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automotive Tire – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global automotive tire market is expected to reach US$ 306.44 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001002/

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by Europe.

Automotive tire market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and other industries. Moreover, an increase in mobility as a service is also propelling the adoption of more and more passenger and commercial vehicles which would further encourage the production and sales of automotive tires. In addition to this, need and growing urge to replace the old/aged tires with new tires is also accountable to increase the aftermarket segment. These factors are anticipated to drive the automotive tire market during the forecast period.

The global automotive tire market is classified based on different types of vehicles as passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The North America Free Trade Agreement among the U.S., Canada, and Mexico has substantially increased the demand for automotive tires in inter-country as well as intra-country for transportation and logistics. This created a huge demand for trucks, trailers and other heavy commercial vehicles in these countries. The fleet size of the heavy commercial vehicle is anticipated to rise in the coming years, with the demand for technologically advanced tires. On the other hand, attributing to the increase in disposable income of the population across both developed and developing regions, there is a significant upsurge in passenger vehicle segment, and owing to this, the vehicle manufacturers are also increasing the manufacturing of passenger vehicles. This factor is boosting the market for automotive tires worldwide.

Buy now at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001002/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Automotive Tire market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive Tire market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]