The deep learning chip market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 900.1 Mn in 2018 to US$ 7836.4 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 27.1% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Deep Learning Chip Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Deep Learning Chip Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Driving factor such as the rising investments in deep learning chip start-ups is propelling the growth of the deep learning chip market. Further, the increasing adoption of cloud-based computing across several industries is anticipated to boost the deep learning chip market growth in the near future. With ever-increasing use cases of AI and the evolving market landscape, the advancements in present chips have become a necessity. Deep learning chip is majorly used in data center training market where NVIDIA is a market leader. However, the demand for application-specific custom deep learning chips and inference on edge and data center are the fast-growing segments in deep learning chip market, and many new startups are coming up to tap this market. The innovative technologies and solutions offered by these start-ups are going to intensify the competition in the deep learning chip market. The funding scenario is looking good for these startups majorly due to huge interest of industries in artificial intelligence and its capabilities to transform business processes. Some of the important developments in the start-up landscape include, in May 2019, Hailo Technologies Ltd. an Israeli private limited company launched the first of their deep learning processors named Hailo i-8 chips. This chip is expected to provide 26 tera operations per second (TOPS). In November 2019, Intel Corporation grew its prominence in artificial intelligence with the launch of its Nervana Neural Network processors for deep learning.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Deep Learning Chip Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00008603

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Deep Learning Chip Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Deep Learning Chip Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Baidu, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Deep Learning Chip Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Deep Learning Chip Market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Deep Learning Chip Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00008603

The research on the North America Deep Learning Chip Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Deep Learning Chip Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Deep Learning Chip Market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/businessmarketinsights/