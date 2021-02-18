The syringe market was valued at US$ 12,649.46 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 26,859.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Worldwide Syringe Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Syringe Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Syringe Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Syringe Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Syringe Market is categorized into syringe type, application, usability, end use, and region. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the Syringe Market emphasizing on various parameters, such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the globe.

A syringe is a piston-like medical instrument that has a significant importance in healthcare. Syringes play a major role in administration of vaccines, nutritional supplements, and medicines. Theyhave a wide range of applicability, from injecting of liquid nutritionals into a feeding tube to conduct vaccination. Syringes can be classified into reusable and disposable. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and rising patient population are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

BD

Baxter International Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Vita Needle Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

Nipro

RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

AIR-TITE PRODUCTS CO., INC.

HENKE-SASS, WOLF

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global Syringe market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Syringe market is segmented as, Syringe and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Syringe Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Syringe market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Syringe market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Syringe market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Syringe market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

