Bulletproof vest is an armor that helps to protect soldiers from bullets, knives, explosive explosion by absorbing the impact and preventing the attack from penetrating the body. The soft vest is made of various layers of woven and laminated fabrics that protect soldiers and security guard from small shotgun, small caliber hand gun and explosive. Ballistic plates are also placed within soft vest. In addition, metal plates may be used with a soft jacket, offering additional protection against rifles and knife stabbing. These vests use various layers of strong fibers that bend bullets, distributing their power over a greater portion of the fiber, thereby mushrooming the bullet into a dish shape. Growing military spending the world is expected to drive the market growth during forecast period.

Increasing security threats both internally and externally around the world and growing consciousness for commercial security is driving the growth of the bulletproof vest market. However, the high cost of bulletproof jackets may restrain the growth of the bulletproof vest market. Furthermore, implementation of newer technology in the bulletproof vest such as nanotechnology is anticipated to create market opportunities for the bulletproof vest market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned Armor Express, Blackhawk, Canadian Armour LTD., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., ELMON, EnGarde Body Armor, Infidel Body Armor, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., U.S. ARMOR CORPORATION, VestGuard UK Ltd.

The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM).

