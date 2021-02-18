Hydrogen use in applications such as fuel cells, chemical processing, refining, petroleum recovery, and others is anticipated to grow considerably throughout the forecast period. This is due to enforcement stringent environmental regulations. Moreover, chemical processing as well as refining industries are the major consumers of hydrogen. Also, Oil & gas refineries demand hydrogen to lower the sulfur content of diesel for reducing sulfur content. Furthermore, chemical processing industry uses hydrogen to process methanol, ammonia, as well as other chemicals in a petrochemical complex. Also, fuel cells are evolving technologies that are currently used as a source of heat and electricity in buildings as well as commercial sector. The demand for hydrogen by these industries are bolstering the growth of the market.

Also, the demand for cleaner fuels and decreasing quality of crude oil are the factors driving the market for hydrogen generation. However, inadequate distribution & transport infrastructure and being hydrogen expensive than other fossil fuels are factors restraining the market growth.

The “Global Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hydrogen generation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global hydrogen generation market with detailed market segmentation by delivery mode, process, application and geography. The global hydrogen generation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hydrogen generation market based on delivery mode, process and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall hydrogen generation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key hydrogen generation market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics Corporation, Ally Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH, Erredue S.P.A., Hy9 Corporation, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Xebec Adsorption Inc., Iwatani Corporation and Air Liquide S.A. among others.

