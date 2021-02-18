A solar trash compactor is a smart system that is designed to compress waste by using solar photovoltaic systems. Additionally, it analyses the fill level of waste in real-time and activates automatic compaction of the waste, which increases the trash bin capacity. This, in turn, rising adoption of such smart devices among the end-user which propels the demand for the solar trash compactors market during the forecast period.

The rising focus on waste management and waste recycling coupled with the growing focus of the government to achieve a cleaner and greener environment are driving the growth of the solar trash compactors market. However, high initial costs of solar trash compactors may restraint the growth of the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period. Moreover, the various benefits associated with the solar trash compactors are resulting in the rising use of these compactors in public places such as parks, beaches, grocery stores, amusement parks, retail properties, universities, and others.

Top Leading Companies:

Ecube Labs

Bay Area Trash Compactor

Bigbelly Inc.

Bluestream

Dacheng Machinery Make Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Jiajing Machinery Ltd.

Solar Bins Australi

SP Industries Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

WCA Waste Corporation

