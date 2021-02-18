Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Mobile Edge Computing Market ” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. Mobile Edge Computing is an ETSI-defined network architecture that provides cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the network’s edge. The increase among enterprises to deliver QoE is one of the major factors supporting the mobile edge computing market’s growth. The edge computing market is dominated by some of the major companies operating in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1.Advantech Co., Ltd

2.Affirmed Networks

3.Altiostar

4.Altran

5.Dell Inc.

6.Druid Software

7.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

8.Juniper Networks

9.Nokia

10.Saguna Networks Ltd

Mobile Edge Computing Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Market Dynamics:

Growing focus on delivering high bandwidth and low latency and new revenue streams for service providers are significant factors driving the growth of the mobile edge computing market. However, lack of infrastructure and deployment capabilities might hinder the growth of the mobile edge computing market. The companies operating in the mobile edge computing market are focusing on forming strategic alliances for product development and launching pilot projects.

Market Segmentation:

The global mobile edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and enterprise-size. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Based on application, the market is segmented as location-based services, video surveillance, unified communication, optimized local content distribution, data analytics, and environmental monitoring. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs and Large enterprise.

