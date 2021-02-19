Utility scale batteries are large capacity batteries which are used powered utilities. The batteries are majorly made up of lithium-ion, lead acid, flow battery, and sodium-based. The energy stored in these batteries are majorly derived from renewables such as solar energy, wind, and others. Owing increase prices of energy, the utility scale batteries market is experiencing a steady growth.

Owing to the increasing need to curtail carbon emissions across the globe the utility scale batteries market is experiencing a significant growth. However, CAPEX and OPEX is hindering the growth of utility scale batteries market. Meanwhile, various benefits in form of incentives and tax rebates offered by governments across the globe for adopting clean sources of energy is propelling the growth of the utility scale batteries market.

Competitive Landscape: Utility-Scale Batteries Market: ABB, BYD Motors Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, LG Corporation, NGK INSULATORS, LTD., Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe SA, Samsung, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corporation

The global utility scale batteries market is segmented on the basis of battery type and application. On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented as lithium-ion, lead acid, flow battery, sodium-based, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as In-front of the meter (FTM) and Behind-the-meter (BTM). On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as building, industrial, transit, and defense.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Utility-Scale Batteries Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

