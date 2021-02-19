The Automotive Shielding Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive shielding market with detailed market segmentation by electric vehicle type, material type, shielding type, vehicle type, heat application, and geography. The global automotive shielding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the automotive shielding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key automotive shielding market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the automotive shielding market are Morgan Advanced Materials, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Laird PLC, ElringKlinger AG, The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Company, Parker Hannifin Corp (Chomerics), Marian, Inc., and Tech-Etch, Inc. among others.

The integration of automotive shielding components increases the overall cost of vehicles and the complication associated with the development of such products for minimizing the EMI are some of the factors which may hamper the automotive shielding market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing introduction of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, and growing sales of electric vehicles across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of automotive shielding in the forecast period.

Automotive shielding is mainly deployed in the vehicle to make them bear the varying temperature of automotive engine. The issue of electromagnetic interference (EMI) is common in vehicle as enormous number of electronic systems are being integrated in a very compact space which interfere other system in the vehicle via radiated emissions. This issue might cause the faults or even the failure of the systems. The growing usage of electronic components in automotive vehicles as well as increasing vehicle production globally are some of the major drivers which fuel the automotive shielding market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive shielding market based on electric vehicle type, material type, shielding type, vehicle type, and heat application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall automotive shielding market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The automotive shielding market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Shielding Market Landscape Automotive Shielding Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Shielding Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Shielding Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Shielding Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Shielding Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Shielding Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Shielding Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

