Sausages are meat products made from meat, pork or beef. Plant-based sausages refers to sausages that are made without the use of meat, pork or beef. These sausages look, sizzle and satisfy like meat products. The plant-based sausage has all the juice, delicious and is available with the upsides of a plant based meal. They are free from nitrites, hormones and nitrates. They are highly nutritious and produced from sources like soy, beans, pea, tofu and others. The plant-based sausages are rich in minerals, proteins and other vital nutrients.

Top Key Players:-Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Beyond Meat, Field Roast, Just Wholefoods, Lightlife Foods, Inc., Moving Mountain, Nestlé S.A, The Meatless Farm, Tofurky, VBites

The growing apprehension amongst the consumers regarding the infection contraction caused by the consumption of meat drives the market for plant-based sausages. Besides this, the rise in health concerns and ethical reasons have resulted in the consumption of meat products which also drives the market growth. However, various regulations laid by the government that prohibit the representation of products as meat, restrict the fruitful development of the plant-based sausages market. An upsurge in the number of consumers adopting vegan lifestyles is expected to boost the market growth of plant-based sausages in the near future.

The global plant-based sausages market is segmented on the basis of source, nature and distribution channel. On the basis of source, the plant-based sausages market is segmented into soy, tofu, wheat, pea, oats, beans and others. The plant-based sausages market on the basis of nature is broken into organic and conventional. As per distribution channel the plant-based sausages is bifurcated into hypermarket & supermarket, convenience store, specialty store, online and others.

