The Global Flexible Pipes Market size was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $1.2 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Technological advancements in drilling processes have led to the development of the oil & gas industry, which, in turn, drives the growth of the global flexible pipe market. Technological advancements in flexible pipes have further enabled access for extremely remote locations such as deep water. However, as the oil & gas industry deals with the transport of crude oil, stringent regulations imposed on the materials used in pipes hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in horizontal exploration activities is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.

Polyamide flexible pipes provide prolonged durability, due to their mechanical properties, which make them suitable for use in industries such as machinery tools, packaging, and automation. In addition, polypropylene (PP) pipes and tubing exhibit enhanced durability and heat resistant properties. Thus, these pipes are ideal for use in transfer of gases or hot liquids or where higher pressure and temperature are expected. PP flexible pipes are further suggested for vacuum systems. Furthermore, PP plastic piping possess resistance to alkali and acids, however, they have poor resistance to aliphatic, aromatic, and chlorinated solvents.

The global flexible pipes market is segmented into raw material, application, and region. Depending on raw material, the market is segregated into high-density polyethylene, polyamide, polyvinylidene fluoride, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into onshore and offshore. Region wise, the flexible pipes market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Abrupt deterioration has witnessed in 2020 in the global macroeconomic situation, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to this health emergency, governments in most countries have adopted containment measures, including travel bans, quarantines, and other public emergency measures, with serious repercussions on economic activity and the entire production system. Initial evidence is beginning to emerge of the impact of these measures on economic performance in the countries first affected by the epidemic. The impacted economies such as Italy, China, the UK, India, Spain, and the U.S. have witnessed slowdown in demand and the economic cycle.

The key players operating in flexible pipes industry include: National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Magma Global Ltd., FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc., Shawcor Ltd., Pipelife Nederland B.V., Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., Technip FMC Plc., Prysmian Group, and ContiTech AG.

By Raw Material

– High-density Polyethylene

– Polyamide

– Polyvinylidene Fluoride

– Others



By End-use Industry

– Onshore

– Offshore

