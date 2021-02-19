Global Portable Air Purifier Market was valued at $8,273.01 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $13,756.52 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.10% from 2020 to 2027. Air purifier is a device, which improves indoor air quality by eliminating pollutants from air. Portable air purifier that are used indoor to purify the air are studied in the report. These air purifier adsorb polluted air from the surrounding, thereby cleaning the air and dispersing it in the surrounding.

Air pollution continues to be a significant concern to public health worldwide and an alarming issue confronted by both developed and developing countries. In the developed countries such as the U.S. and Europe, air pollution has been rather severe and remained a considerable environmental problem. However, compared with most developed countries that had accomplished industrialization for years, developing countries are confronting more severe air pollution duo to intense energy consumption, large-scale demolishment & reconstructions, and increase in emissions from transportation in the process of industrialization & urbanization.

Get Free Sample PDF @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013478625/sample

Air pollution has impact on most of the organs and systems of human body. For instance, air pollutants can induce and aggravate diseases such as cardio cerebral vascular disease and ischemia heart disease. In addition, air pollution has adverse effects on nervous system, digestive system, and urinary system. Furthermore, long-term ambient air pollution exposure is reported to increase all-cause mortality. Moreover, air pollution has resulted in alarming increase in prevalence of many respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer. Thus, all these factors have collectively propelled the need for portable air purifiers, globally.

The report segments the global portable air purifier market based on type, technique, distribution channel, and region. Depending on type, the market is differentiated into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors, and others. By technique, it is categorized into high-efficiency particulate air, activated carbon filtration, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report include: Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Levoit, Coway, Phillips, Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited, Austin Air Systems Limited, and Blueair.

Get a discount on this research report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013478625/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their portable air purifier market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global portable air purifier industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The portable air purifier market report includes the market analysis at regional as well as the global level, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across four major regions and the prevailing opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Type

o Dust Collectors

o Fume & Smoke Collectors

o Other

Technique

o High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

o Activated Carbon Filtration

o Others

Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Others

Buy Now @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013478625/buy/5769

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +91-(0)-9823445988

Email: [email protected]