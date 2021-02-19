What is Medium Voltage Cable?

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Medium Voltage Cable market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Medium Voltage Cable market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The medium voltage cable market was valued at US$ 18,694.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 24,591.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting several industries such as energy & power, oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing. Though the complete impact of the pandemic is still unidentified, the impact across the electronics and semiconductor value chain will probably be far-reaching—and strongly affecting parties involved with cable manufacturing. The COVID-19 crisis is underlining the possible risks and vulnerability of the present electronics and semiconductor value chain model and challenging the cable industry to consider altering its global supply chain model. Several cable manufacturers were dependent on Chinese suppliers for raw materials; however, the outbreak shifted their focus to alternate suppliers. Copper is one of the primary raw materials used in cable manufacturing, and there was a drop in its prices. However, at the industry level, the demand for cables was impacted significantly. Reduced fixed investment, private consumption, and industrial activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic have slightly lowered the demand for medium voltage cables globally, particularly in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. The containment measures taken by various governments worldwide are hampering the total demand for every component across the world. In addition, the drop in exports and capital investments is restraining the growth of the medium voltage cable market.

The List of Companies – Medium Voltage Cable Market

Alpha Wire BRUGG Group AG Cleveland Cable Company Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. General Cable Technologies Corporation LEONI AG LS Cable & System Ltd. Nexans Prysmian Group Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Medium Voltage Cable market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The report also includes the profiles of key Medium Voltage Cable companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Medium Voltage Cable industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

