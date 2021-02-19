The New Report “Storage Virtualization Market” published by ReportsWeb, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

With any organization growth, more amount of data is created and that data needs to be stored physically in drives, which requires massive investment. Therefore, in order to minimize the investment and to avoid the time-consuming task of storage and data management, companies are now adopting the concept of storage virtualization. Storage virtualization is a single storage device where multiple physical storages are grouped together from multiple network storage devices into one storage device. Time saving and ease in storage expansion, are creating opportunities for the storage virtualization market in the forecast period.

Enhancing the storage availability and improved storage utilization are driving the growth of the storage virtualization market. However, the complications in the networking system or server may restrain the growth of the storage virtualization market. Furthermore, the automated storage optimization and management facility is anticipated to create market opportunities for the storage virtualization market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Citrix Systems, Inc., Coraid, Inc., Dell Inc., Hitachi Vantara, HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc.

What is Storage Virtualization Market Scope?

The “Global Storage Virtualization Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Storage Virtualization industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Storage Virtualization market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Storage Virtualization market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Storage Virtualization market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Storage Virtualization market.

What is Storage Virtualization Market Segmentation?

The global Storage Virtualization market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, subscription type. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud-based, web-based. On the basis of subscription type, the market is segmented as monthly, annually.

What is Storage Virtualization Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Storage Virtualization market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Storage Virtualization market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

