The dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,030.80 million by 2027 from US$ 1,834.80 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Worldwide Dental Practice Management Software Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Dental Practice Management Software Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Dental Practice Management Software Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Dental Practice Management Software Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Oral health 2020 of the World Health Organization estimated that around 3.58 billion people across the world suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. The organization has also stated that periodontal disease, a prominent cause of tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. Oral health 2020 of the World Health Organization also estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth across the world. The ACP has estimated that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades due to increasing incidence of cavity and tooth decay. Thus, a high prevalence of dental issues will boost the adoption of dental practice management software by dentists in the coming years.

Company Profiles

Carestream Dental, LLC.

Curve Dental, Inc.

Datacon Dental Systems

Epic Systems Corporation

DentiMax

Henry Schein, Inc.

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Gaargle Solutions Inc.

NXGN Management, LLC

Compudent Systems Inc.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Dental Practice Management Software market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The Dental Practice Management Software market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming 2027s, owing to factors such as, rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward growth of Dental Practice Management Software, telemedicine, telDental Practice Management Software. Rapid growth in delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global Dental Practice Management Software market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Dental Practice Management Software market is segmented as, Dental Practice Management Software and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Dental Practice Management Software Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Dental Practice Management Software market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Dental Practice Management Software market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Dental Practice Management Software market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Practice Management Software market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

