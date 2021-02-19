The aircraft actuator market was valued at US$ 7,700.33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,631.67 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing investments by governments as well as private and public companies in strengthening their aircraft fleet is boosting the growth of the aircraft actuator market. Besides, the emergence of electric aircraft and UAVs are creating opportunities for the actuator manufacturers to design efficient and lightweight actuation systems to meet their requirements.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Meggit Plc

Collins Aerospace

Eaton Corporation

CURTISS-WRIGHT

Honeywell International Inc.

Moog Inc.

Nook Industries Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Transdigm Group Inc.

Woodward Inc.

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Aircraft Actuator Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Aircraft Actuator Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Aircraft Actuator Market position. The Aircraft Actuator Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Aircraft Actuator Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Aircraft Actuator Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Aircraft Actuator Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Aircraft Actuator Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Aircraft Actuator Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Aircraft Actuator Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

