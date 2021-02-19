The anticoagulant reversal drugs market is expected to reach US$ 2,276.54 million in 2027 from US$ 922.55 million in in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the anticoagulant reversal drugs market is mainly attributed to rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and stroke. However, the high cost of anticoagulant reversal drugs is restricting the market growth Anticoagulant reversal drugs are used in the management of hemorrhagic stroke to decrease ongoing bleeding and allow tissues to recover.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Octapharma AG

AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals)

CSL Limited

China Biologic Products, Inc

Grifols, S.A.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co.

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market position. The Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

