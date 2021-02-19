The hematology analyzers and reagents market was valued at US$ 7,252.54 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 13,007.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on product and service, the global hematology analyzers and reagents market is segmented into hematology products and services, hemostasis products and services, and immunohematology products and services. In 2019, the hematology products and services segment held the largest market share. The same segment is also expected to dominate the market by 2027 as it has diverse testing volumes that helps deliver accurate results. Moreover, these instruments are generally used in medical laboratories to detect protein or enzymes, and count blood cells in order to help in the diagnosis of illness and genetic defects.

Increasing incidence of hematologic diseases and technological advancements in hematology analyzers are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, steep prices of high-tier systems are likely to restrain the market growth.

The hematology analyzers and reagents market is segmented on the basis of product and service, application, end user, and geography. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the hematology analyzers and reagents market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Competitive Key players Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market:

Clinical Diagnostic Solutions, Inc.; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Danaher; BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.; Abbott; Diatron; ERBA Diagnostics Inc.; EKF Diagnostics; HORIBA Medical; and Biosystems S.A.

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents – Market Segmentation

By Product and Service

Hematology Product and Services Instruments Reagents and Consumables Services

Hemostasis Product and Services Instruments Reagents and Consumables Services

Immunohematology Product and Services Instruments Reagents and Consumables Services



By Application

Anemia

Blood Cancer

Haemorrhagic Conditions

Infection Related Conditions

Immune System Related Conditions

Other Applications

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Commercial Service Providers

Government Reference Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

