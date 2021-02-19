MARKET INTRODUCTION

Metal refers to a material, which shows a lustrous appearance when it is freshly prepared, polished, or fractured. A metal is capable of conducting heat and electricity. Metal fabrication is the process of creating metal structures and assemblies by the process of cutting, welding, machining, and shearing. This process of metal fabrication is often referred to as value-added process as it deforms the raw material and develops an entirely new structure. Metal fabrication provides complete services under one facility.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increase in the usage of computer-aided manufacturing technologies by the companies operating in metal fabrication drives the growth of the metal fabrication market. Development of the end use industries, namely, aerospace and automotive is another factor driving the growth of the market. However, lack of progress and skilled labors in manufacturing technologies restrict the growth of the market. Achievement of operational excellence as per the market requirement will bolster the growth of the metal fabrication market in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Metal Fabrication Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the metal fabrication market with detailed market segmentation by service, end use industry and geography. The global metal fabrication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metal fabrication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global metal fabrication market is segmented on the basis of service, end use industry and geography. On the basis of service the market classify into metal welding, metal machining, metal forming, metal cutting, metal folding, metal rolling, metal stamping and others. The market in terms of end use industry is broken into construction, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, energy & power, electronics and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The metal fabrication market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the metal fabrication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the metal fabrication market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the metal fabrication market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from metal fabrication market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for metal fabrication market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the metal fabrication market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the metal fabrication market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BTD Manufacturing Inc.

Defiance Metal Products Co.

Ironform Holding Co.

Kapco Inc.

Komaspec

Mayville Engineering Comp. Inc.

O’Neal Manufacturing Service

Shanghai Starway Engineering and Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Watson Engineering Inc.

