A coating is a cover that is applied on the surface of any object, usually referred to as a substrate. The coating may be applied for functional or decorative purposes. Anti-icing coating refers to coatings in which the ice exhibit a low adhesion. The force of a human body or wind shear removes the ice from surface and icing also gets delayed on such surface. An anti-ice coating helps in reducing costs and enhances safety.

Superior properties to reduce costs and enhance safety drives the growth of the anti-icing coating market. The high demand for anti-icing coating from cold regions also is responsible for driving market growth. However, the availability of cost-effective substitutes and stringent regulatory policies restricts the growth of the anti-icing coating market. Increasing demand for anti-icing coating in the communication equipment industry is anticipated to bode well the growth of the anti-icing market in the near future.

The “Global Anti-Icing Coating Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the anti-icing coating market with detailed market segmentation by substrate, end use industry and geography. The global anti-icing coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading anti-icing coating market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global anti-icing coating market is segmented on the basis of substrate, end use industry and geography. On the basis of substrate the market is classified into metals, glass and concrete & ceramics. As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into automotive & transportation, renewable energy, communication equipment, construction and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The anti-icing coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the anti-icing coating market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the anti-icing coating market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the anti-icing coating market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from anti-icing coating market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for anti-icing coating market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the anti-icing coating market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the anti-icing coating market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Aerospace and Advanced Composites GmbH

CG2 Nanocoatings Inc.

Cytonix LLC

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Helicity Technologies

Kiss Polymers LLC

NEI Corporation

NeverWet

Oceanit

Opus Materials Technologies

