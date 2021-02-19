MARKET INTRODUCTION

Flexitanks are basically huge containers that are used to transport juices, wines, oils, food-grade liquids, and other non-hazardous liquids all around the globe. The size of flexitanks varies from 16,000 liters to approximately 26,000 liters. The best option available for the transportation of liquids across the globe are the flexitanks. There are two types of flexitanks that are produced, the monolayer type of flexitanks, and the multilayer type of flexitanks. The size of the flexitanks depends on the specific gravity of the liquid product and also on the required payloads. The growing transportation of wine in the BRIC nations is a vital factory for the rise and expansion of the flexitank market all over the globe.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The flexitanks market is assumed to grow in the forecast considering the rise in the trade of wine all over the globe. The competitive advantages of flexitanks over the other available alternatives has boosted the growth of the flexitanks market. However, the volatility of prices of raw materials might restrict the growth of the flexitanks market. On the other hand, the new configuration of bigger flexitanks and the expansion of commodity trade in the BRIC nations is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the flexitanks market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Flexitanks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of flexitanks market with detailed market segmentation by type, loading type, applications, and geography. The global flexitanks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flexitanks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global flexitanks market is segmented on the basis of type, loading type, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as monolayer, and multilayer. On the basis of loading type, the market is segmented bottom loading, and top loading. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as food-grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals/liquids, and pharmaceutical liquids, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flexitanks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The flexitanks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting flexitanks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the flexitanks market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the flexitanks market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from flexitanks market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for flexitanks in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the flexitanks market.

The report also includes the profiles of key flexitanks companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Braid Logistics

Bulk Liquid Solutions

Environmental Packaging Technologies

Hengxin Plastic

Myflexitank

Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics

Rishi FIBC

SIA Flexitanks

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

Trust Flexitanks

