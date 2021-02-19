MARKET INTRODUCTION

Road marking safety is one of the most vital concerns of every country in the world, and road markings are playing a very important role in this. The road markings on a street, highway, national highway, and other places make it very safe for indications of the road curves, the bumps, and other symbols. Road markings are made up of powder paints which are melted at approximately 200oC and then sprayed on the surface. The paint then becomes thick after cooling and is bright, reflective, and wear-resisting. Many countries consider using thermoplastic road marking materials due to its antiskid property, which doesn’t cause the vehicles to skid even during the rainy season. The growing concerns of road safety and the increasing road projects are bound to favor the expansion of road marking materials all over the globe.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The road marking materials market is assumed to grow in the forecast considering the increased precautions and spending on road safety. The increasing infrastructure and road projects in emerging economies has boosted the growth of the road marking materials market. However, the traditional approach of road contractors might restrict the growth of the road marking materials market. On the other hand, the increased importance of road markings in the Lane Departure Warning Systems (Ldws) is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the road marking materials market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Road Marking Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of road marking materials market with detailed market segmentation by type, applications, and geography. The global road marking materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading road marking materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global road marking materials market is segmented on the basis of type, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as performance-based markings, and paint-based markings. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as road & highway marking, parking lot marking, factory marking, airport marking, antiskid marking, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global road marking materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The road marking materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting road marking materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the road marking materials market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the road marking materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from road marking materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for road marking materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the road marking materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key road marking materials companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

3M

Aximum

Crown Technology, LLC

Ennis-Flint, Inc.

Geveko Markings

Ozark Materials LLC

Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. Kg

Sealmaster

SWARCO AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

