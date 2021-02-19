The North America Passenger Information System Market is expected to grow from US$ 5,912.57 million in 2019 to US$ 13,257.96 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027. Passenger information system is used to establish strong communication link between a transit authorities and passengers by delivering to real-time data with respect to location of vehicle along with schedule of journey, timely announcements and the overall updates required by passengers.

Such types of system are basically used to enhance the overall experience of passengers while transit by keeping them updated data along with entertaining the passengers using various infotainment systems. Such systems are interconnected set of devices, deployed on platform, bus stands, subway, port and others to dissipate real time information about bus, train or flight. Rising focus over consistent, real-time, and reliable passenger information along with rising frequency of passenger journey through public transport are positively impacting the growth of the market.

Furthermore, most transport sectors have implemented passenger information system solutions and services in the region on a large scale as the network connectivity is available in every corner. Rising ridership in public transport is also propelling the demand for passenger information system solutions in North America. North American countries highly focus on development in transportation infrastructure coupled with high investments in intelligent transportation systems made by private and public sector companies. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2018, the department invested a total of USD 63.9 billion in major transportation infrastructure projects across the country.

The North America Passenger Information System Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The North America Passenger Information System Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Top Key Players:-

Alstom Cisco Systems Inc. Cubic Corporation Hitachi, Ltd Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Teleste Corporation Thales Group Wabtec Corporation

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of North America Passenger Information System industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting North America Passenger Information System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting North America Passenger Information System market in these regions.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the North America Passenger Information System market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the North America Passenger Information System market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the North America Passenger Information System market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the North America Passenger Information System market?

