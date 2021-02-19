MARKET INTRODUCTION

The mounting requirement for streamlining business processes along with snowballing technological penetration across different industry verticals is anticipated to boost the growth for workflow management systems (WFMS). Furthermore, with the deployment of these systems, there is a substantial reduction in errors, as machines are less prone to making errors when compared to humans, thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the enterprise workflow automation software market in the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The mounting the varying nature of businesses, advancements in technologies, and growing sizes of companies is driving the growth of the enterprise workflow automation software market. However, the high cost of the installation of these software may restrain the growth of the enterprise workflow automation software market. Furthermore, with the integration of workflow automation software, the enterprise enjoys the better availability of data for making decisions, thus, anticipated to create market opportunities for the enterprise workflow automation software market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Enterprise workflow automation software market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Enterprise workflow automation software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Enterprise workflow automation software market with detailed market segmentation by system type, services, industry vertical, and geography. The global Enterprise workflow automation software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Enterprise workflow automation software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Enterprise workflow automation software market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Enterprise workflow automation software market is segmented on the basis of system type, services, and industry vertical. Based on system type the market is fragmented into production workflow systems, suite-based workflow systems, web-based workflow systems, messaging-based workflow systems, and others. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into consulting, integration, training and development. Similarly, based on industry vertical the market is segmented infrastructure and BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecom, Transportation, and Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Enterprise workflow automation software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Enterprise workflow automation software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Enterprise workflow automation software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Enterprise workflow automation software market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Enterprise workflow automation software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Enterprise workflow automation software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Enterprise workflow automation software market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Enterprise workflow automation software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key enterprise workflow automation software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Appian

Bizagi

IBM Corporation

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nintex Global Limited

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Software AG

SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc.

Xerox Corporation

