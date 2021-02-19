The broadcasting industry experiences numerous changes with the development in technology. This drives the service providers and broadcasters to adopt innovative technology transmission platforms. Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission is a type of wireless transmission mainly used in the broadcasting industry. In addition, the OTA transmission is mainly used in radio and television platforms to broadcast channels wirelessly. Moreover, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) technology enables the deployment of progressive error correction for physical layer. In addition, ATSC also empowers the generation of wireless data through an IP delivery system.

Factors such as increase in demand for better picture quality and wireless transmission platforms drive the market growth for the OTA transmission platform industry. In addition, rise in need for enhanced channel presentation and operations efficiency are the factors expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of sufficient OTA infrastructure is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in R&D spending and IT investment in broadcasting industry is expected to provide major growth opportunities for the OTA transmission platform market in the upcoming years. Also, advent of ATSC 3.0 standards is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The global OTA transmission platform market is segmented on the basis of component, platform type, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. By platform type, it is divided into television, radio, mobile, streaming devices, supply chain management, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: AirTV L.L.C, Channel Master, GatesAir Inc., Gemalto NV, Harmonic, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., One Media 3.0, LLC, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., and TiVo Corporation.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Ota Transmission Platform Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Smart Space Market, By Platform Type

Chapter 6: Global Ota Transmission Platform Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Company Profile

