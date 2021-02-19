Push-to-talk over cellular is a set of devices and services that provide wireless two-way communication over a cellular network with push-to-talk functionality. Push-to-talk over cellular technology is built on push-to-talk communication principle, where large teams operate over a single network with multiple receivers and senders devices. The primary functionality of push-to-talk over cellular devices is to communicate on a push of a key with one user at a time and multiple receivers. These devices are widely used in public safety & security application as they allow instant and global mobile connectivity over a network.

Advent of Long-term Evolution (LTE) networks in the mobile communication network has replaced land-mobile radio communication technology to facilitate communication in a wider range of areas. This is a major factor expected to increase the adoption of push-to-talk over cellular among industries across the globe for instant communication. Further, factors expected to drive the growth of the market include increase in number of internet users and proliferation of mobile devices across the globe. However, every network is prone to communication latency and gaps, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. Furthermore, on-going network expansion activities among telecom service providers in rural areas of the region or country present significant growth opportunities for the push-to-talk technology service providers.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon Communications, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mobile Tornado, Sprint Corporation, Bell Canada, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Sonim Technologies Inc

The global push-to-talk over cellular market segmentation includes component, application, and region. By component, it is categorized into equipment, software, and services. By application, it is divided into public safety & security, construction, energy & utility, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government & defense, travel & hospitality, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to garner high growth rate due to major players operating in the market. These players are striving to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, as they can cater to the global market requirements at a high rate.

