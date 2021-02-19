The smart gas technology uses the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance safety and operations across numerous industries. In addition, smart gas technology involves smart meters that comprises in-home displays, which allows residential and commercial users to better understand their energy usage and further helps in keeping track of their gas usage. Moreover, smart gas technology for industries provides the real-time status of cathodic protection, pressure changes, and visualization of inside of pipeline. Furthermore, the features such as, accurate bills and remote meter reading further eliminates the necessity for manual reading and detect meter issues allowing the cost savings on labor and truck rolls.

Factors such as increase in need to enhance urban safety is the key factor driving the market growth for the smart gas industry. In addition, rise in investment in smart gas pipeline and smart grid network is also fueling the market growth. Moreover, rise in urbanization globally is also propelling the demand for smart gas solutions across commercial and residential users. However, lack of awareness of smart gas systems among people is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing investment and initiatives for smart energy management by government is anticipated to provide major growth opportunities for the smart gas market in upcoming years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: ABB, Capgemini, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, General Electric, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Sensus, a Xylem brand, Verizon

The global smart gas market is segmented based on component, device type, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on device type, the market is divided into Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI). Based on end user, the market is classified into commercial & industrial, and residential. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Most important BY Component of Smart Gas covered in this report are:

Solutions

Services

Most important by end user of Smart Gas covered in this report are:

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

