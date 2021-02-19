Biofungicides are formulations of living organisms used to regulate the activity of plant pathogenic fungi and bacteria. The definition of biofungicides is based on observations of natural processes where beneficial microorganisms, usually isolated from soil, hinder the behavior of plant pathogens. Biocontrol microorganisms are free-living fungi, bacteria, or actinomycetes involved in the root, soil, and foliar habitats. These microorganisms develop a wide variety of antibiotics, parasitize other fungi, interact with other fungi, and induce localized or systemic resistance in plants.

The rising consumption of fruits and vegetables owing to their many health benefits, the adoption of advanced farming techniques, the launches of novel fungicide products, and high demand for high-value crops are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the biofungicides industry. Moreover, the increasing popularity of bio-based fungicide pesticides will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the fungicides market. Further, increased demand for organic food products, strict government regulations against the use of chemical-based crop protection methods, and increased awareness among farmers of the benefits of the use of biofungicides are some of the factors that are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, in the biofungicides market, product creation and innovation strategies are underpinned by increasing demand for bio-based agro-products that increase agricultural yield and ensure food security.

The “Global Biofungicides Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biofungicides market with detailed market segmentation by type, mode of application, crop type, and geography. The global biofungicides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biofungicides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global biofungicides market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of application, and crop type. On the basis of type the global biofungicides market is segmented into microbial species and botanical. Based on mode of application the global biofungicides market is segmented into foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others. Based on crop type the global biofungicides market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the biofungicides market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biofungicides market in these regions.

