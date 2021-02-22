Luxury yachts are bulky, deluxe, work wise crewed motors or sailing yachts with length changing from 75 feet and intensifying to greater than 250 feet. Luxury yachts are often present for chartered providing as well as private tenacity to provide seamless luxury experience full of high standard and comfort. Luxury mega yatch market have risen progressively in the last few years due to alteration in lifestyle of people driven by growth in a high net worth individuals, rise in inclination toward recreational and leisure activities, and flow in trend of yacht tourism. Aspects such as rise in the high net worth entities and yacht tourism drive the growth of the luxury yacht market. Along with it leasing of yachts is also one of the important issues that drive the growth of the global luxury yacht market. Strict government regulations and environmental strategies along with a rise in preservation and associated cost are some important factors that might hinder the rise of the luxury yacht market.

It is apparent from reviewing recent technology advances that material improvement plays an important role in the production of yachts hull. Selection of material for yacht construction depends on different aspects like strength to weight ratio, size, stiffness, and payload. Thus, material selection plays important role yacht manufacturing.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Alexander Marine Co Ltd

2. Damen Shipyards Group

3. Azimut Benetti S.p.A

4. Feadship

5. FERRETTI S.P.A

6. Horizon Yacht USA

7. Princess Yachts International pl

8. Sanlorenzo Spa

9. Sunseeker International Limited

10. Viking Yacht Company

The Luxury mega yatch market is segmented on the basis of size, type, material and application type. On the basis of size, market is segmented as 75-120 feet, 121-150 feet, above 250 feet. On the basis of type market is segmented as sailing luxury yatch, motorized luxury yatch and others. On the basis of material type market is segmented as FRP/composites, metal/alloys and others. On the basis of application type market is segmented as special use and commercial use.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Luxury Mega Yatch market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Luxury Mega Yatch market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Luxury Mega Yatch market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Luxury Mega Yatch market?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Luxury Mega Yatch Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Luxury Mega Yatch Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Luxury Mega Yatch Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Luxury Mega Yatch Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

