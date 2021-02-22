The automotive camera can be described as on board camera, which captures the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. These cameras assist the driver for parking to assess vehicle performance night vision and to gather critical evidence which extracts meaningful data from the captured images to assist the driver.

The automotive camera market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as due to an increase in sales of automobiles and advancement of sensors used in cameras. Furthermore, rise in number of road fatalities is expected to stimulate the growth of the market. In addition, social factors such as a surge in awareness of road safety by the people and implementation of stringent road safety regulations by the government are anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, ongoing advancements in the camera technology along with large production output of the product are expected to lower price drastically, which is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive camera companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Aptiv

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Gentex Corporation

Mobileye

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STONKAM CO.,LTD

Valeo Data Protection

Global Automotive Camera Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Park Assist, Adas); Technology (Digital, Infrared, Thermal Camera); Vehicle type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles); View Type (Single View System, Multi Camera System); Electric Vehicle Type (Battery, Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Camera Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

