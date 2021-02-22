In order to reduce the emission of harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, unburned hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and others, emission control technologies are installed in vehicles. The technologies such as, gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel particulate filter (DPF), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), etc. are installed in vehicles to control and minimize the emission of pollutants in the environment. Particulate filters are used in diesel and gasoline vehicles to capture the particulate matter and control vehicle emission in the atmospheres. Thus, Emissions Control Technologies (ECTs) support in reducing harmful emissions from vehicular exhaust gases, improve air quality and promote carbon neutral cities.

Government of various nations are coming with stringent and strict regulatory processes in order to meet the emission standard and to achieve clean air goals. Emission control regulations by governments, increase in automobile production, rising electric vehicles production, innovations in emission control technology are some of the factors driving the emission control technology market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Emission control technology companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

BASF

Clariant

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.

Cormetech

Corning Incorporated

DCL International Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Tenneco Inc.

Umicore

Walker Exhaust Systems

Global Emission Control Technology Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Others); Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline); End-User (Automotive, Marine, Off-Highway, Rolling Stock, Industrial, Others) and Geography

The structure of the Emission Control Technology Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

