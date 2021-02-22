Global Soy-Fortified Bulgur Market – Scope of the Report

Soy-fortified bulgur is defined as a highly nutritious blended form od product composed of cereal or legumes and is prepared of 85% cracked and debranned, partly made of boiled wheat and 15% of defatted and expelled soy grits. The product is highly nutritious and is composed of vitamins, carbohydrates, fiber and minerals. The shift in consumer eating patterns is expected to promote the demand for soy-fortified bulgur in global market.

The global soy-fortified bulgur market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the soy-fortified bulgur market is segmented into bakery, confectionery and convenience foods. Based on distribution channel, the global soy-fortified bulgur market is divided supermarket/hypermarket, convenience/departmental stores, specialty stores and others.

To comprehend global Soy-Fortified Bulgur market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

