Electronic design automation market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.28 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.40 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 14.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The increasing penetration of advanced technologies and the growth of the semiconductor industry are driving the growth of the electronic design automation market. Moreover, the miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future. Further, the increase in significant collaborations among market players is driving electronic design automation market growth. The SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association) in October 2018, while representing the US leadership in semiconductor research, design and manufacturing had charted an increase of 12.7% from 2017 and marked the total revenue of US$ 41.8 Bn. Furthermore, the WSTS also forecasted a trajectory of 15.9% in 2018 and 2.6% in 2019. This growth in the semiconductor industry has raised the confidence of the market players in terms of revenue growth. The companies operating in the semiconductor landscape are not only anticipating a substantial rise in the revenue but are also respectively increasing their R&D spending. The year on year increase in R&D spending has have imposed a noteworthy thrust to the electronic design automation market during the recent past and is projected to continue to drive the market in the coming years. As the semiconductor industry continues to be in strong up-cycle, the leaders in the market are expected to adopt a future-oriented approach. These approaches focus on considering unconventional end-market such as artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle, and IoT.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Ansys Inc.

Aldec Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Deisgn Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

Mentor Graphics Inc.

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Zuken Inc.

