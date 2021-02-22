The IGBT and Thyristor Market research report includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2021 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the IGBT and Thyristor market growth.

The IGBT and Thyristor market was valued at US$ 5.15billionin 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.96billionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Several IGBT manufacturers, as well as HVDC providers, are aiming to deploy their solutions in APAC. For instance, in 2019, ABB Ltd. won a contract worth US$ 640 million from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the country’s national electricity grid operator. As per the contract, ABB is projected to supply an 800 kilovolt (kV) ultra-high-voltage direct current transmission link of more than 1,800 km to provide electricity to over 80 million people. Furthermore, India is the fastest-growing country for the IGBT and Thyristor market owing to the rising population and growing infrastructure. In the SAM region, Brazil accounted for the largest market share due to rising investments in power transmission due to increasing urbanization.

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the IGBT and Thyristor market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

ABB Ltd Infineon Technologies AG Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Renesas Electronics Corporation ROHM CO., LTD. ON Semiconductor STMicroelectronics N.V. SEMIKRON Vishay Intertechnology, Inc Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

