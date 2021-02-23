Mobility as a service market is expected to grow to US$ 358.35 billion by 2025 from US$ 38.76 billion in 2017. The market for MaaS is influenced by various factors such as rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure, demand for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs, and proliferation of large number of OEMs into the MaaS market.

The latest market intelligence study on Mobility as a service relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Mobility as a service market for the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Whim App, UbiGo AB, SkedGo Pty Ltd., Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., Ola, Shuttl, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Transit Systems Pty Ltd., Smile Mobility, Qixxit, and Beeline Singapore

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Mobility as a service market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Mobility as a service market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and info graphics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Mobility as a service market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

