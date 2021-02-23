The North America endodontic devices market is expected to reach US$ 715.72 Mn in 2027 from US$ 498.53 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the Endodontic Devices market is driven by the factors such as, increasing prevalence of dental problems, tooth loss problems in geriatric population and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, limited reimbursement and high cost of dental services factor is likely to act as a restraining factor for the growth of market.

The North American region is likely to experiencing the growth in the endodontic devices due to the increasing prevalence of dental problems. The prevalence of the dental and oral conditions are rising across the North American region. The conditions such as tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties and others. Among all the dental problems tooth loss, root canal and cavities are the major dental problems faced by the people across the region. The major factors for the tooth loss are tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents and others.

The North America Endodontic Devices Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Mexico is expected to be the fastest growing market for the endodontic devices during the forecast owing to the factors such as rising prevalence of the dental diseases, rising medical and dental tourisms among the others.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Endodontic Devices Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA ENDODONTIC DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Instruments Apex Locators Endodontic Motors Endodontic Scalers Machine Assisted Obturation Systems Handpieces Endodontic Lasers

Endodontic Consumables Access Preparation Burs Drills Shaping and Cleaning Files & Shapers Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants Obturation Materials Plastic Metals Cements & Pastes MTA Calcium Phosphates Others



By End User

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products Inc.

Septodont Holding

COLTENE Group

FKG Dentaire SA

Brasseler USA

MANI,INC.

Nikinc Dental.

