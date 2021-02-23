The Teledentistry Market study added by Reports web, exhibits a comprehensive analysis of the growth trends present in the global business scenario. The study further presents conclusive data referring to the commercialization aspects, industry size and profit estimation of the market.

The global teledentistry market is expected to reach US$ 2,614.50 million by 2027 from US$ 667.13 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Teledentistry market segmented On the basis of types:

Analysis By Component (Hardware, and Software & Services); Delivery Mode (On-Premise, and Cloud-Based)

Teledentistry market segmented On the basis of Application:

Patients, Payers, Providers, and Others

Teledentistry uses imaging, electronic information, communication technologies including data communications, and interactive audio and video communication. It stores and forwards the technologies to support and provide dental care diagnosis, consultation, treatment, education, and dental information transfer. Teledentistry can solve many issues related to access, cost-effectiveness, and quality of dental care. In addition, the penetration of smartphones and internet access in developing areas is increasing at a remarkable pace. For instance, according to the GSM Association, approximately 475 million people in the Sub-Saharan Africa region are expected to own a smartphone by 2025.

Currently, majority of the global population does not receive regular dental care. In the US, only about 40% of the population have a single annual dental visit. That is about 125 million people today in the US need dental help. The general health care system in the US is undergoing a tremendous change. This is highly driven due to the fact that current system spends too much money and achieves too little.

Years to be considered in these Teledentistry Market Report:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Teledentistry Regional and Country-wise Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Rest of the World….

Table of Content:

Market Overview Competition Analysis by Players Company (Top Players) Profiles Teledentistry Market Size by Type and Application US Market Status and Outlook EU Development Market Status and Outlook Japan Market Development Status and Outlook China Market Status and Outlook India Teledentistry Market Status and Outlook Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application Market Dynamics Market Effect Factor Analysis Research Finding/ Conclusion Appendix

