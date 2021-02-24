Strength of Europe economy and rising demand for cloud computing in the region are major factors primarily driving the demand for data center services in Europe. The demand is primarily full filled by the co-location service providers that holds the larger share of the market in Europe. Increasing user needs such as predictive analytics, storage requirements and fast data processing are some of the applications of data center. Data centers and cloud solutions are experiencing high demands; and also investments in these technologies are expected to increase significantly. Many big companies have either built or are planning to build their data centers in the European region owing to factors such as GDPR, climatic conditions of the region, government support as well increasing business in Europe, to provide best uptime and service delivery.

Report overview @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/data-center-construction-market-research-report

Several big US based tech giants are investing to host their data centers in the European region and boost their local creditability. Furthermore, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the EU, which will come into effect in 2018 is focused to safeguard and empower data privacy of the EU citizens as well as to redesign the data privacy approach by organizations across the region. The personal data cannot be transferred outside the European Economic Area without ensuring certain safeguards. Thus, the Europe data center construction market is poised to provide significant profitable business opportunities for the market olayers during the coming years.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPTE100000384

Europe Data Center Construction Market Insights

Surge in penetration of edge computing and distributed database across European region

Exponential growth in the data as a result of digital transformation has led to increased demand for edge computing. This rise in the edge computing has further resulted in rapid growth in the array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers. As the edge computing processes, data and services in closer proximity of the end-user, its demand in a smaller emerging market are projected to grow significantly. The Tier-II and Tier-III markets have given rise to the entirely novel category of data centers (edge-data centers). It is also likely that some of tier II and Tier III markets would majorly remain secured from prominent retail & wholesale colocation service providers, facilitating the investment opportunity to the underserved market. These market dynamics are expected to substantially contribute to the Europe data center construction market during the forecast period. Subseuqnelty, providing numerous attractive business opportunities for the market players during thr forecast period.

Significant surge in generation of data generation and subsequently the demand for the storage

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in up surged demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. The proportion of data center traffic generated by cloud was around 1.2 zettabytes of data, according to Cisco Systems, and this comprised of 46% of the total traffic. Furthermore, the company estimates that in the year 2017, this data center traffic will increase to 69% or 5.3 zettabytes of all data traffic. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPTE100000384

Europe Data Center Construction Market – Type of Construciton Insights

by type of construction is categorized into electrical design, mechanical design and general construction. Regardless of the tier level and size, the basic characteristics required to ensure smooth functioning of business is similar for each data center. The redundancy level required is one of the crucial factor which determines the cost of data center and is therefore responsible for the revenue share for each of the sub-segment. For instance, surge in redundancy increases the demand for additional back-up power supply in a way increasing the cost contribution of electrical design sub-segment for a data center. This at the same time requires additional cooling equipment on order to ensure proper functioning of electrical equipment.

Europe Data Center Construction Market – Tier Standard Insights

The Europe data center construction market by tier standards is categorized into tier 1 & 2, tier 3 and tier 4 data centers. Quality and reliability of data center server hosting ability is evaluated by data center standards. These standards are developed by Uptime Institute, LLC, an advisory organization focused on the development of IT infrastructure. The ratings begin with Tier 1 data center and ends with Tier 4 data center. Tier level increases with the cost of infrastructure and operational complexities. Selecting a suitable Tier level data center is dependent upon the enterprise as per their business needs.

Europe Data Center Construction Market – Industry Vertical Insights

The Europe data center construction by industry vertical is categorized into (Banking, Financial, Securities and Insurance) BFSI, Government, Technology, Telecom Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, and Others. The characterization is based on the major sectors where data center finds majority of applications. Data center are now widely used among variety of industries. Major industries are using data center technology to stay flexible as well to modernize their IT architecture to create key insights. The institutions deal with storing and processing a lot of data regularly. Data center help financial institutions by providing greater security, flexibility, compliance, and scale. Energy sector, (for example oil sands, hub sites, refineries, pumping stations and others) require data center in certain situations including; extremely harsh environmental conditions, improper infrastructure, inadequate skilled professionals, and added transportation cost and time. Thus, providing numerous profitable business opportunities for the Europe data center construction market players during the coming yearas.

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]