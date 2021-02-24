Indian online retail industry is experiencing leaps and bounds in recent years, this is mainly due to increased penetration of smartphone and faster internet infrastructure. The influential demographic of the country will help to rip most of the global fashion retail market in coming years. Retail trade has been observed to be one of the key sectors in the country, big enterprises such as Aditya Birla Group, TATA Group and Reliance industries have been reaping the advantage through their presence in online retail business. Growing E-commerce in the country has been gaining grip over the Indian retail business which might dent the brick and mortar business in coming years.

The report aims to provide an overview of India Online Fashion Retail Market along with detailed segmentation of market by product category, and payment mode. Proliferation of affordable smart phones has been playing a vital role in increasing adoption of e-commerce and this will be one of the key driving factors which will influence the growth of Indian fashion retail market.

Some of the important players in India Online Fashion Retail market are Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Yepme, Paytm, Ebay.in, Shopclues, Homeshop18, Limeroad, and FashionAndYou, among others.

