Market Introduction

The major benefits of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) include their ability to facilitate requirement analysis and customized solutions (based on specific hiring demand) as well as to ensure cost benefits and time savings, which are driving the growth of market. The mounting popularity of recruitment process outsourcing solutions is mainly due to the growing demand for customizable talent acquisition solutions by employers. Employers nowadays are not only looking at simple hiring solutions, but they also want customized solutions based on specific hiring demands to provide best candidates.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Canada recruitment process outsourcing market is expected to reach US$ 2,948.4 Million by 2027 from US$ 336.1 Million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2020 to 2027. The trend of acquiring RPO is growing in Canada owing to the wide range of services offered by the service providers. The Canadian marketplace has great potential, attracting more number of RPO players.

Key Market Segments

In terms of industry, the manufacturing segment accounted for the larger share of the Canada recruitment process outsourcing market in 2019. Further, the technical staff segment held the greatest market share, based on type, in 2019.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the recruitment process outsourcing market in Canada are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database. Moreover, the major companies listed in the report are Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bluebix Solutions Inc., Hays Specialist Recruitment (Canada) Inc., Hudson Global Inc., Manpower Group, PeopleScout, Randstad Sourceright, Scout Talent, TalentiQo, and WilsonHCG.

