The market growth is prominently being driven owing tothe significant demand for higher bandwidth over long distance. The bandwidth requirements, particularly on large passenger aircraft, have increased substantially. The advent of on-board Wi-Fi, In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) systems delivering High-Definition (HD) video, Global Position System (GPS) data, and satellite content streamed directly to passengers’ seats, as well as new avionics systems in the cockpit, is generating significant demand for fiber optic cable market. The increasing congestion on long haul routes is required higher bandwidth to transmit cockpit data to the ground stations and cabin data to respective destinations on the ground.

Report overview @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/asia-pacific-aerospace-fiber-optic-cables-market

Commercial airlines majorly use wide-body aircraft such as Airbus A380, A350, A330, Boeing B787, and B777, among others, on long haul flights with a higher number of seating capacity, which again demands higher Wi-Fi speed. Since the fiber optic cables have lower attenuation as compared to copper conductors, these cables are ideal for long haul flight applications where data loss due to long transmission distances are not appreciated. This allows for longer cable runs and fewer repeaters. For instance, the distance limitation for 1G over copper cables is approximately 100m, whereas 1G can be transmitted up to 100km over fiber optic cables. Thus, the demand for high bandwidth over long distances is generating significant demand for fiber optic cables, which is driving the aerospace fiber optic cables market.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012166

The market for the is moderately fragmented. Well-established players hold the majority of the market share. In addition, the CAPEX required for setting up new firms can be excessively high for new players trying to enter the aerospace fiber optic cables market. Furthermore, market players have a significant advantage over new entrants, predominantly in attaining access to the distribution channels and R&D activities. Some of the key growth strategies adopted by the players in the market include product launches, high expense on R&D, acquisitions, and partnerships, among others, to compete in the market efficiently. Some of the major players operating in the aerospace fiber optic cables market include Amphenol Corporation, AFL, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corp.), Nexans S.A., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Timbercon, Inc., TE Connectivity, Prysmian Group, and OFS Fitel, LLC.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012166

APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The factors anticipated to mature the aerospace fiber optic cables market in the region include increasing number of fiber optic cable suppliers, expanding aircraft manufacturing, increasing aircraft component (avionics, IFE, radar, FMS, and others) manufacturers, growing MRO activities, and demand for the technology among the military forces.The region also comprises of several world-leading aerospace fiber optic manufacturers such as Yangtze Optical FC (China), Jiangsu OFS Hengtong Optical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Fujikura Ltd. (Japan), Futong (China), ZTT (Japan), FURUKAWA (Japan), among others.

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]