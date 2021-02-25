The research report on Automotive NFC Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Automotive NFC Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Over the next five years the Automotive NFC market will register a 24.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1767.6 million by 2025.

Market Key Players –

Sony, FeliCa, NXP, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, Samsung, Polaric

Market Segment by Product Type

106 Kbit/s

212 Kbit/s

424 Kbit/s

Market Segment by Product Application

On Board Units

Car Keys

Other

Major Regions play vital role in Automotive NFC markets are:-

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Automotive NFC Market from 2021 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Automotive NFC Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2026

Forecast and analysis of Automotive NFC Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

A detailed SWOT analysis of Automotive NFC Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive NFC Market Size

2.2 Automotive NFC Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive NFC Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive NFC Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive NFC Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive NFC Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive NFC Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive NFC Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive NFC Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive NFC Breakdown Data by End User

