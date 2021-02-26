The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Autonomous Navigation Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Autonomous Navigation market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The autonomous navigation market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 138.3 million in 2019 to US$ 243.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Autonomous Navigation market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Autonomous Navigation market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: BlueBotics SA, Brain Corporation, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD, KINEXON, Kollmorgen, KONGSBERG, Trimble Inc.

Europe Autonomous navigation Market Segmentation

Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Solution

Sensing System

Navigation System

Processing Unit

Software

Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Application

Commercial

Defense

Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Vehicle Type

AGVs

Mobile Robots

UUVs

Drones

Others

Europe Autonomous navigation Market – By Platform

Land

Marine

Space

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Autonomous Navigation market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Autonomous Navigation market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Autonomous Navigation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Autonomous Navigation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Autonomous Navigation market.

