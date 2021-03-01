The flavored syrup market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 8,046.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 12,472.5 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific comprises of several countries such as the China, India, Australia, and Japan etc. The flavored syrup companies in this region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes and product portfolio to meet the rising demand from beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery, and bakery producers. Many domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in Asia Pacific. The China is one of the largest consumers of flavored syrup, followed by India, and Australia. The region mainly supports the growth of the flavored syrup market through effective food manufacturing sector and flexible trade policies. The steady growth of flavored syrup production in Asia Pacific is fuelled by constant demand from flavored syrup from retailers and an efficient supply chain. Growing consumers’ preferences for flavored food and beverages have also been contributing to the steady demand for flavored syrup. These are the few factors driving the Asia Pacific flavored syrup market. Factors such as rapid urbanization, high purchasing power among the customers, and rising participation of women in the workforce and are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products. This factor has propelled the demand for flavored syrup products.

ASIA PACIFIC FLAVORED SYRUP MARKET SEGMENTATIONFlavored Syrup Market, by Flavour

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Herbs and Seasonings

Others

Flavored Syrup Market, by Flavour Type

Sweet

Salty & Savory

Sour

Mint

Flavored Syrup Market, by Application

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Confectionery

Bakery

Others

Asia Pacific Flavored Syrup Market – By Country

Australia

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Kraft Heinz Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Monin, Inc.

Sunny Sky Products, Llc.

The Hershey Company

