The India Manufacturing ERP market accounted to US$ 262.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 712.7 Mn by 2027.

India has the fastest growing economy, which has created intense competition with the country’s exposure to advanced technology, has necessitated the implementation of ERP solutions across various industries for streamlining different processes of operation, finance, and alignment of resources is increasing. The growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector and stringent regulatory compliances and growing need for its adherence are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of India Manufacturing ERP market. The Indian market comprises around 60% of the SME companies who already adopted these manufacturing ERP solutions that are attributed to the low-cost manufacturing ERP solutions as well as the availability of a considerable number of skilled technical and functional talent. There are various benefits of using ERP solutions such as reduced manufacturing cycle time, reduced inventory, reduced error in ordering reduced planning cycle time, reduced requirement of manpower, better utilization of resources, increased customer satisfaction, enable faster response to changing market situations, and enables outreach. Thus, due to the increasing number of SMEs leads to propel the growth of the India Manufacturing ERP market. Consequently, presenting tremendous opportunities for the rise in the business of India Manufacturing ERP market players.

The India Manufacturing ERP Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector propel the India Manufacturing ERP market

In the current business settings, almost everything in the end-to-end industrial and manufacturing environment is becoming intelligent, smart, and connected. There are new forms of discrete and process manufacturing, sensors, connected objects and smart machines that are emerging, and changing the ecosystem of how exchange and collaboration between people, machines, data, and technologies were done earlier. Today’s digital plant of smart manufacturing heavily relies on collecting, sorting, and analyzing the data and information, and turning them into business values, this increased demand is expected to fuel the growth of India Manufacturing ERP market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for India Manufacturing ERP Market in the market.

India Manufacturing ERP MARKET SEGMENTATION

India Manufacturing ERP Market – By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

India Manufacturing ERP Market – By End-User Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Metallurgy

Pharmaceuticals

Energy

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Retail & Garments

Others

India Manufacturing ERP Market – Company Profiles

CBO Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

CRIMS (Unicode Solutions)

Gamut Infosystems Ltd.

SAP SE

Netsoft Solutions India Private Limited

Teknovative Solution

Epicor Software Corporation

Oracle Corporation

The Sage Group plc

Infor Inc.

