LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Cannabis Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cannabis market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cannabis market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Cannabis market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Flower, Concentrates
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Medical, Recreational
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cannabis market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cannabis market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cannabis industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis market
TOC
1 Cannabis Market Overview
1.1 Cannabis Product Overview
1.2 Cannabis Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Flower
1.2.2 Concentrates
1.3 Global Cannabis Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Cannabis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Cannabis Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cannabis Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cannabis Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cannabis Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cannabis as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Cannabis by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Cannabis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Cannabis by Application
4.1 Cannabis Segment by Application
4.1.1 Medical
4.1.2 Recreational
4.2 Global Cannabis Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Cannabis Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Cannabis Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Cannabis Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Cannabis by Application
4.5.2 Europe Cannabis by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Cannabis by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis by Application 5 North America Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Business
10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)
10.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Corporation Information
10.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered
10.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Recent Developments
10.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)
10.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information
10.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered
10.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments
10.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US)
10.3.1 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Corporation Information
10.3.2 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Products Offered
10.3.5 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Recent Developments
10.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada)
10.4.1 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information
10.4.2 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered
10.4.5 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments
10.5 Medical Marijuana
10.5.1 Medical Marijuana Corporation Information
10.5.2 Medical Marijuana Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Products Offered
10.5.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Developments
10.6 Mentor Capital
10.6.1 Mentor Capital Corporation Information
10.6.2 Mentor Capital Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Mentor Capital Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Mentor Capital Cannabis Products Offered
10.6.5 Mentor Capital Recent Developments
10.7 CBD American Shaman
10.7.1 CBD American Shaman Corporation Information
10.7.2 CBD American Shaman Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Products Offered
10.7.5 CBD American Shaman Recent Developments
10.8 CV Sciences
10.8.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information
10.8.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 CV Sciences Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 CV Sciences Cannabis Products Offered
10.8.5 CV Sciences Recent Developments
10.9 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES
10.9.1 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Corporation Information
10.9.2 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Products Offered
10.9.5 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Recent Developments
10.10 IRIE CBD
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cannabis Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 IRIE CBD Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 IRIE CBD Recent Developments
10.11 Meadow Care
10.11.1 Meadow Care Corporation Information
10.11.2 Meadow Care Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Meadow Care Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Meadow Care Cannabis Products Offered
10.11.5 Meadow Care Recent Developments
10.12 Pharmahemp
10.12.1 Pharmahemp Corporation Information
10.12.2 Pharmahemp Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Pharmahemp Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Pharmahemp Cannabis Products Offered
10.12.5 Pharmahemp Recent Developments
10.13 Terra Tech
10.13.1 Terra Tech Corporation Information
10.13.2 Terra Tech Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Terra Tech Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Terra Tech Cannabis Products Offered
10.13.5 Terra Tech Recent Developments
10.14 NuLeaf Naturals
10.14.1 NuLeaf Naturals Corporation Information
10.14.2 NuLeaf Naturals Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Products Offered
10.14.5 NuLeaf Naturals Recent Developments 11 Cannabis Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cannabis Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cannabis Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Cannabis Industry Trends
11.4.2 Cannabis Market Drivers
11.4.3 Cannabis Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
