LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Cannabis Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cannabis market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cannabis market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Cannabis market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals Market Segment by Product Type: , Flower, Concentrates Market Segment by Application: , Medical, Recreational

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cannabis market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cannabis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis market

TOC

1 Cannabis Market Overview

1.1 Cannabis Product Overview

1.2 Cannabis Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flower

1.2.2 Concentrates

1.3 Global Cannabis Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cannabis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Cannabis Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cannabis Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cannabis Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cannabis as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Cannabis by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cannabis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Cannabis by Application

4.1 Cannabis Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical

4.1.2 Recreational

4.2 Global Cannabis Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cannabis Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cannabis Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cannabis Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cannabis by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cannabis by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cannabis by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis by Application 5 North America Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Business

10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

10.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered

10.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Recent Developments

10.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

10.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered

10.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments

10.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

10.3.1 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Products Offered

10.3.5 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Recent Developments

10.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada)

10.4.1 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered

10.4.5 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments

10.5 Medical Marijuana

10.5.1 Medical Marijuana Corporation Information

10.5.2 Medical Marijuana Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Products Offered

10.5.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Developments

10.6 Mentor Capital

10.6.1 Mentor Capital Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mentor Capital Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Mentor Capital Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mentor Capital Cannabis Products Offered

10.6.5 Mentor Capital Recent Developments

10.7 CBD American Shaman

10.7.1 CBD American Shaman Corporation Information

10.7.2 CBD American Shaman Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Products Offered

10.7.5 CBD American Shaman Recent Developments

10.8 CV Sciences

10.8.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information

10.8.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 CV Sciences Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CV Sciences Cannabis Products Offered

10.8.5 CV Sciences Recent Developments

10.9 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

10.9.1 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Corporation Information

10.9.2 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Products Offered

10.9.5 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Recent Developments

10.10 IRIE CBD

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cannabis Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 IRIE CBD Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 IRIE CBD Recent Developments

10.11 Meadow Care

10.11.1 Meadow Care Corporation Information

10.11.2 Meadow Care Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Meadow Care Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Meadow Care Cannabis Products Offered

10.11.5 Meadow Care Recent Developments

10.12 Pharmahemp

10.12.1 Pharmahemp Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pharmahemp Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Pharmahemp Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Pharmahemp Cannabis Products Offered

10.12.5 Pharmahemp Recent Developments

10.13 Terra Tech

10.13.1 Terra Tech Corporation Information

10.13.2 Terra Tech Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Terra Tech Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Terra Tech Cannabis Products Offered

10.13.5 Terra Tech Recent Developments

10.14 NuLeaf Naturals

10.14.1 NuLeaf Naturals Corporation Information

10.14.2 NuLeaf Naturals Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Products Offered

10.14.5 NuLeaf Naturals Recent Developments 11 Cannabis Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cannabis Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cannabis Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Cannabis Industry Trends

11.4.2 Cannabis Market Drivers

11.4.3 Cannabis Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

