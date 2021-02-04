Barrier Shrink Bags Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the barrier shrink bags market provides global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & forecast for 2019-2027. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the barrier shrink bags market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global barrier shrink bags market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type Round Bottom Sealed

Straight Bottom Sealed

Side Sealed Material Type Polyethylene LDPE LLDPE

Polypropylene

Polyamide

EVOH

PVDC

Others Barrier Type High Barrier

Ultra-High Barrie Abuse Strength High Abuse

Low Abuse Thickness Up to 50 microns

50 to 70 microns

70 to 90 microns

90 to 110 microns

Above 110 micron Application Seafood

Poultry

Cheese & Dairy Products

Other Foo Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the barrier shrink bags market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global barrier shrink bags market, along-with key facts about barrier shrink bags. It further highlights key recommendations in addition to opportunity analysis. The graphical representation of the segments helps readers to obtain clear analysis of the market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find product definition and detailed segmentation of the barrier shrink bags market in this chapter, which will help them to understand basic information about the barrier shrink bags available in the market. This section defines the scope of the barrier shrink bags market report. Furthermore, this section provides steps used for conducting research on barrier shrink bags market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Viewpoint

This chapter highlights the parent market growth which helps to boost growth of barrier shrink bags market. This includes overall outlook of packaging industries along with a macroeconomic overview and opportunities in barrier shrink bags market.

Chapter 04 – Market Analysis

This chapter explains the global market volume analysis from sales perspective. This section explains the value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) of barrier shrink bags for the historic (2014-2018) and forecast period (2019-2027). The key facts about market growth are provide in this section.

Chapter 05 – Value Chain Analysis

The value chain analysis explains the key participants in the global barrier shrink bags market. It explains the flow of the product from raw material to finished product. The list of raw material suppliers, converters, manufacturers, packaging equipment manufacturers, retailers, and end users.

Chapter 06 – Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027 by Barrier Type

In this chapter, the readers can obtain barrier shrink bags market analysis on the basis of barrier type such as high barrier and ultra-high barrier. This chapter includes market share analysis, y-o-y trend analysis, and market attractiveness analysis of barrier shrink bags market by barrier type. Additionally, this section provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes) analysis for ultra-high barrier and high barrier segments along with the key facts.

Chapter 07 – Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027 by Application

Based on application, the barrier shrink bags market is segmented into meat, seafood, poultry, cheese & dairy, and other food products packaging. In this chapter, readers can find information about BPS analysis, year-on-year growth trend analysis, and market attractiveness analysis during the forecast period.

Chapter 08 – Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027 by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the barrier shrink bags market on the basis of product type, which includes round bottom sealed, straight bottom sealed, and side sealed barrier shrink bags. The detailed analysis of value (US$ Mn), and volume (Tonnes) of barrier shrink bags, for historic and forecast period is provided along with key facts.

Chapter 09 – Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027 by Material Type

The barrier shrink bags market is further analyzed on the basis of material type such as polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, EVOH, PVDC, and others. The readers can find value share analysis and market attractiveness analysis for the forecast period 2019-2027 along with key facts.

Chapter 10 – Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027 by Thickness

This section highlights value and volume analysis on the basis of thickness, which is further segmented as up to 50 micron, 50 to 70 micron, 70 to 90 micron, 90 to 110 micron, and above 110 micron barrier shrink bags. The reader can find barrier shrink bags analysis for the historic and forecast period as per these sub-segments.

Chapter 11 – Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027 by Abuse Strength

In this chapter, the barrier shrink bags market analysis is done on the basis of abuse strength. The segment is classified as high abuse and low abuse strength. The reader can find BPS analysis, and year-on-year growth trend analysis of barrier shrink bags along with the key facts.

Chapter 12 – Global Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027 by Region

In this section, readers will find market share analysis and y-o-y trend in seven regions. This includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East and Africa, and Japan barrier shrink bags market analysis for historic and forecast period.

Chapter 13 – North America Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North American barrier shrink bags market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of barrier shrink bags in this chapter. This chapter further highlights pricing analysis on the basis of barrier type and market dynamics.

Chapter 14 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

Readers can find detailed analysis about considered segments and country-wise growth such as China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN Countries and the Rest of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan. This chapter also consists of key facts responsible for the market growth of barrier shrink bags in this region along with the pricing analysis and market dynamics.

Chapter 15 – Western Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

Important growth prospects of the barrier shrink bags market in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter. The segmental and pricing analysis of Western Europe barrier shrink bags market is given in the report.

Chapter 16 – Eastern Europe Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

The Eastern Europe barrier shrink bags market analysis is classified as per consumption and demand of barrier shrink bags in different countries such as Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Eastern Europe countries. The market analysis is continued on the basis of considered segments and market dynamics.

Chapter 17 – Latin America Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

Readers can find detailed analysis about considered segments and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America barrier shrink bags market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the barrier shrink bags market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 18 – MEA Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter provides information about how the barrier shrink bags market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2019-2027. This chapter covers key fact about the market in addition to pricing analysis, and market drivers, restraining factors and trends at regional level.

Chapter 19 – Japan Barrier Shrink Bags Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter offers a detailed study of barrier shrink bags market in Japan. The historic and forecast demand and sales analysis as per the considered taxonomy for Japan is provided in this chapter.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the barrier shrink bags market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Bemis Company, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., Schur Flexibles Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Flavorseal Llc., Flexopack S.A., Globus Group, and BUERGOFOL GmbH are some of the key players operating in the global barrier shrink bags market.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the barrier shrink bags market.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the barrier shrink bags market report.

