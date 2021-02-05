Rabies Diagnostics Market Introduction

Despite being a preventable disease, nearly 59 thousand people across the world succumb to death due to rabies every year. Rabies is one of the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) that are affecting an alarmingly high number of people worldwide and most governing bodies are implementing rabies elimination, control, and prevention programs to reduce the number of human rabies deaths.

Rabies diagnostics are testing tools that can help doctors and healthcare professionals to accurately diagnose the cases of rabies, which can ultimately lead to limiting the number of human deaths due to rabies. Rabies diagnostics involve various diagnostic methods such as immunohistochemical tests, amplification methods, serology tests, and fluorescent antibody test (FAT).

Leading players in the rabies diagnostics market are employing technologically advanced techniques, such as chromatography, ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques, to further improve efficiency and accuracy features of rabies diagnostics, and ultimately to gain momentum in the rabies diagnostics market.

Rabies Diagnostics Market – Notable Developments

The Merck Group – a German multinational company in the rabies diagnostics market – announced in January 2019 that it entered a collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited, a Chinese multinational investment holding conglomerate, to capitalize on increasing disease awareness among consumers by offering more accessible digital healthcare services in China. With this agreement, the company aims to reach 40 million patients in China through its technologically advanced, digital diagnostic tools and healthcare services by 2025.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – an American life science research company in the rabies diagnostics market – announced in December 2018 that it has expanded the company’s global access to quality controls across multiple clinical diagnostics platforms by Abbott Laboratories – an American health care company – by adding the Abbott Alinity ci-series instruments to Bio-Rad’s quality control products and diagnostic solutions.

BioNote, Inc., a Korean veterinary diagnostic company in the rabies diagnostics market, announced in February 2018 that it has launched a new immunofluorescent device – ‘Vcheck’, which can measure diagnostic result values with the help of fluorescent material. The company also launched CRP (C-reactive protein), SAA (Serum amyloid A), fPL (feline Pancreas-specific lipase), and cPL (canine Pancreas-specific lipase) kits, which are markers for diagnosing various diseases in dogs and cats.-

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global rabies diagnostics market include –

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

MyBioSource.com

Creative Diagnostics

Express Biotech International Inc.

Abbexa Ltd.

BioNote, Inc.

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

Rabies Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Rabies Diagnostics Market Players Eye Lucrative Sales Opportunities in Developing Countries, Asia will Dominate the Market

While the globally recognized health organizations are boosting efforts to reduce prevalence of rabies in developed countries, rabies diagnostics market players are focusing on improving their foothold in emerging economies. High prevalence of rabies in developing nations, such as India and China, is creating more opportunities for rabies diagnostics market players in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies causes approximately 59 thousand human deaths every year in over 150 countries, and over 95% of deaths due to rabies occur in developing regions such as Asia and Africa.

With more than 35 thousand human deaths caused due to rabies every year, Asia is grappling with the problem of rabies, wherein India reported nearly 35% of deaths globally and approximately 60% deaths in Asia. Dog-mediated rabies kills around 21.5 thousand humans each year in Africa. Furthermore, the cost of Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) is around US$ 1.5 billion per annum in Asia-highest in the world- and rabies diagnostics market players in the region are likely to capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the coming future.

Governing bodies in Asia, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), have been incorporating various elimination strategies in the region to reduce human rabies deaths to zero by the end of 2020. Thereby, increased prevalence of human rabies along with positive government support is expected to boost growth of the rabies diagnostics market in Asia in the upcoming years.

Governing Bodies Taking Initiatives to Spread Awareness about Rabies will Support Rabies Diagnostics Market Growth

Taking into consideration the severity of rabies as a disease, most governmental organizations across the world are developing disease control plans and programs, which is expected to present the primary driver for growth of the rabies diagnostics market. For example, international governmental organizations including the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC), the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the World Health Organization (WHO) partnered to establish The United Against Rabies Collaboration, in June 2018.

Moreover, health officials of regional governing bodies such as the Department of Livestock of Montana, U.S. and the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) are initiating awareness programs to deal with the risk of virus exposure. Growing efforts towards reducing the incidence of rabies and governmental support behind such awareness programs is expected to bolster growth of the rabies diagnostics market in the upcoming years.

Rabies Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Based on the rabies diagnostic methods, the rabies diagnostics market is segmented into,

Immunohistochemical Test

Histologic Examination

Fluorescent Antibody Test (FAT)

Amplification Methods

Serology Tests

Based on technologies, the rabies diagnostics market is segmented into,

Chromatography Techniques

ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) /Immunohistochemistry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technique

Other Technologies

Based on the end-user segments, the rabies diagnostics market is segmented into,

Public Health Labs

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Private/Commercial Labs

