Brazing is a process that joins two or more metals by melting them and flowing another metal in the joint, known as filler metal, which has lower melting point compared to adjoining metals. The filler metal used in the brazing process is referred to as braze alloys. The melting temperature of a braze alloy should generally be higher than 450°C, but not more than the melting temperature of the base metal. At its melting point, braze alloy melts and distributes itself between the work pieces due to the capillary action. Braze alloys can be utilized in a number of forms such as paste, powder, tapes, foils and braze wires, and rods.

Johnson Matthey

Voestalpine Böhler Welding

Oerlikon Metco

UMICORE N.V.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Indian Solder And Braze Alloys

Paras Enterprises

Lucas-Milhaupt Inc.

Bellman-Melcor LLC

Aimtek



Harris Products Group

and VBC Group.

Based on end-use industry, the braze alloys market has been classified into electronics and electrical, automotive, industrial, and others (including construction, aerospace, medical, and dental). Brazed components are employed extensively in the electrical & electronics industry. They are also used in the automobile industry for various purposes. Rise in manufacture of automobiles and automobile parts has boosted the demand for braze alloys in the automotive sector. This, in turn, is driving the attractiveness of the automotive segment.

Global Braze Alloys Market, by Base Metal

Copper

Gold

Aluminum

Silver

Nickel

Others (including Cobalt, Bronze, Iron, and Cadmium)

Global Braze Alloys Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Industrial

Others (including Medical, Dental, and Aerospace)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

